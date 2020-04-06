Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute To America [Image 3 of 6]

    Salute To America

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Zendejas 

    Salute to America

    United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps pilots fly over Fort McHenry, Md in a Salute of great Cities of the American Revolution on July 4th, 2020. The Department of Defense stands ready to defend our nation; the military forces you see are only a small representation of our military's capability and capacity; in addition to this public demonstration, these flights serve as training and help maintain proficiency for our pilots. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Anthony Zendejas IV)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 20:01
    Photo ID: 6266054
    VIRIN: 200704-A-TC961-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.43 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute To America [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Anthony Zendejas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

