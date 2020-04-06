Salute to America

United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps pilots fly over Fort McHenry, Md in a Salute of great Cities of the American Revolution on July 4th, 2020. The Department of Defense stands ready to defend our nation; the military forces you see are only a small representation of our military's capability and capacity; in addition to this public demonstration, these flights serve as training and help maintain proficiency for our pilots. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Anthony Zendejas IV)
