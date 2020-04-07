A B-1 Lancer bomber aircraft with four F-35 Lighting II fighter aircraft fly over the Statue of Liberty as part of the Department of Defense Salute to America, to honor the nation's 244th birthday, over New York City, July 4, 2020. The nation's Salute to the Great American Cities of the American Revolution for the Fourth of July included Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

