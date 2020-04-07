Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to America [Image 4 of 9]

    Salute to America

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden 

    Salute to America

    A B-2 Spirit bomber aircraft and four F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft fly over the Statue of Liberty as part of the Department of Defense Salute to America, to honor the nation's 244th birthday, over New York City, July 4, 2020. The nation's Salute to the Great American Cities of the American Revolution for the Fourth of July included Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
