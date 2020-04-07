NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A B-2 Spirit Bomber flies in formation with four F-22 Raptors over Manhattan as part of the "Salute to America" on July 4th, 2020. The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team, F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber. (USAF Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 19:20 Photo ID: 6266028 VIRIN: 200704-F-SV144-890 Resolution: 5734x3815 Size: 12.23 MB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America Flyover of New York City [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.