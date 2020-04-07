Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to America Flyover of New York City [Image 2 of 6]

    Salute to America Flyover of New York City

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    Salute to America

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A flight of F-15 Eagles fly over Manhattan as part of the "Salute to America" on July 4th, 2020. The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team, F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber. (USAF Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6266027
    VIRIN: 200704-F-SV144-847
    Resolution: 1624x1081
    Size: 743.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America Flyover of New York City [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

