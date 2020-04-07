Salute to America Flyover of New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - A flight of F-15 Eagles fly over Manhattan as part of the "Salute to America" on July 4th, 2020. The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team, F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber. (USAF Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy)
