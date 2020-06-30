PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Shawn Sickinger, from Ashtabula, Ohio, tightens a screw on a receiver aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 30, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 02:34 Photo ID: 6265840 VIRIN: 200630-N-CU072-1250 Resolution: 4771x3176 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ASHTABULA, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.