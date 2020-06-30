PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Zac Lovell, from Odessa, Texas, inventories supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 30, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 02:34
|Photo ID:
|6265839
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-CU072-1236
|Resolution:
|4121x2743
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ODESSA, TX, US
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
