PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Zac Lovell, from Odessa, Texas, inventories supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 30, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 02:34 Photo ID: 6265839 VIRIN: 200630-N-CU072-1236 Resolution: 4121x2743 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ODESSA, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.