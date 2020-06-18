Taskmasters test their medical skills

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Cockerham, commander, Company C “Cold-Blooded”, 426 Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), providing a brief prior to the execution of the first iteration of the battalion mass casualty exercise on Johnson Field June 18 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 426 BSB conducted a MASCAL exercise to validate each Soldiers role, actions, and responsibilities in the event that the battalion gains significant casualties during operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Wolfe

