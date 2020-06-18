Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taskmasters test their medical skills [Image 2 of 2]

    Taskmasters test their medical skills

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Robert Cockerham, commander, Company C “Cold-Blooded”, 426 Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), providing a brief prior to the execution of the first iteration of the battalion mass casualty exercise on Johnson Field June 18 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 426 BSB conducted a MASCAL exercise to validate each Soldiers role, actions, and responsibilities in the event that the battalion gains significant casualties during operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Wolfe

