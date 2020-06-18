U.S. Army Capt. Robert Cockerham, commander, Company C “Cold-Blooded”, 426 Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), providing a brief prior to the execution of the first iteration of the battalion mass casualty exercise on Johnson Field June 18 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 426 BSB conducted a MASCAL exercise to validate each Soldiers role, actions, and responsibilities in the event that the battalion gains significant casualties during operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Wolfe
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6265818
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-UV586-360
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Taskmasters test their medical skills [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Taskmasters test their medical skills
LEAVE A COMMENT