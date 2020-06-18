Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taskmasters test their medical skills [Image 1 of 2]

    Taskmasters test their medical skills

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Taskmasters assigned to 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), provide aid to a notional casualty June 18 during a mass casualty exercise at Johnson Field. Soldiers from 426th BSB conducted this exercise to validate each Soldier’s role, actions and responsibilities in the event the battalion gains significant casualties during operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Wolfe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 01:14
    Photo ID: 6265817
    VIRIN: 200618-A-UV586-207
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taskmasters test their medical skills [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taskmasters test their medical skills
    Taskmasters test their medical skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Taskmasters test their medical skills

    TAGS

    101st
    MASCAL
    Bastogne
    Air Assault
    medics
    training
    Screaming Eagles
    Taskmasters
    beatthevirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT