Taskmasters assigned to 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), provide aid to a notional casualty June 18 during a mass casualty exercise at Johnson Field. Soldiers from 426th BSB conducted this exercise to validate each Soldier’s role, actions and responsibilities in the event the battalion gains significant casualties during operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Wolfe
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6265817
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-UV586-207
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
Taskmasters test their medical skills
