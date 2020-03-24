Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks [Image 2 of 2]

    NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Courtney Touchette, 149th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection technician, checks an F-16 Fighting Falcon for fatigue cracks March 24 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 23:02
    Photo ID: 6265784
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-UK039-0002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 739.4 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks
    NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT