Staff Sgt. Courtney Touchette, 149th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspection technician, checks an F-16 Fighting Falcon for fatigue cracks March 24 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 23:02
|Photo ID:
|6265783
|VIRIN:
|200324-Z-UK039-0001
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|205.29 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDI Gunfighter performs fatigue crack checks [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
