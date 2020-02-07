218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade holds change of command ceremony at The Citadel

The 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, honored U.S. Army Col. Robin B. Stilwell, 218th MEB outgoing commander, and welcomed U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Cloyd, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony held at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston, South Carolina, July 2, 2020. Stilwell relinquished his command to Cloyd after a successful two-year post as commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly D. Calkins, South Carolina National Guard)
