218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade holds change of command ceremony at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), South Carolina National Guard, held a change of command ceremony at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, July 2, 2020.



U.S. Army Col. Robin B. Stilwell, 218th MEB outgoing commander, relinquished command to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward A. Cloyd, promotable, 218th MEB incoming commander. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina, presided over the ceremony. All three officers are graduates of The Citadel.



Stilwell assumed command in August 2018 after serving as the commander of the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 4-118th Infantry Battalion, 218th MEB. He has served in the 218th Brigade in various capacities, including commander of Company C, 4-118th IN BN, as the 218th MEB operations officer and chief of staff. He deployed with the brigade to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2007 through 2008 and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian in 2012 through 2013.



“Even though I am leaving, I will carry with me for the remainder of my career, and for the remainder of my life, the people, and the patch of the 218th,” said Stilwell. “And I will say one more time, without equivocation, and without reservation, that commanding the 218th brigade has been the greatest professional honor of my life.”



Stilwell will serve as the Army Central Command deputy chief of staff, forward, during a year-long deployment to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, starting in July.



Cloyd will serve as the 218th MEB commander after previously serving as the 218th MEB deputy commander and is a federal technician who serves as the 218th MEB administrative officer for the State of South Carolina.



Cloyd began his career with the 1-118th IN BN as a platoon leader and served as commander for three different companies. He was the 1-118th IN BN commander after serving as Joint Regional Detachment – East command during a deployment to Kosovo in 2012 to 2013. Cloyd also served as the 218th MEB operations officer and 4-118th IN BN executive officer. Prior to those assignments, Cloyd was the Task Force 134th Detainee Operations executive officer at Camp Bucca, Iraq after serving as the 251st Support Center operations officer and plans officer.



“I would like to thank the officers and senior noncommissioned officers who have mentored me other the last 28 years,” said Cloyd. “I would not be here today were it not for your advice and support.”

