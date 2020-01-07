Oak Hill Deployment

2000701-N-VP266-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Seaman Chandler Ervin, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), is pulled by a line while conducting a search and rescue exercise, July 1, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

