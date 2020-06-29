Oak Hill Deployment

2000629-N-VP266-1064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class James Dooley, center, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck, June 28, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

