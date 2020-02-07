Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean

    Photo by Seaman Jeffery Southerland 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Zuniga Larreynaga, from Lynn, Mass., chops onion stems in the galley aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

