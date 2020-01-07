200701-N-PH222-1191 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Ensign Matthew Lehr, from St. Joseph, Miss., left, and Ensign Dominic Traver, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., participate in a training event in damage control central aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.03.2020 10:05 Photo ID: 6265608 VIRIN: 200701-N-PH222-1191 Resolution: 3990x3192 Size: 808.8 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Participate in Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.