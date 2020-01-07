200701-N-PH222-1191 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Ensign Matthew Lehr, from St. Joseph, Miss., left, and Ensign Dominic Traver, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., participate in a training event in damage control central aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 10:05
|Photo ID:
|6265608
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-PH222-1191
|Resolution:
|3990x3192
|Size:
|808.8 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate in Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
