    Memorial service for Spc. Nick Bravo Regules [Image 2 of 5]

    Memorial service for Spc. Nick Bravo Regules

    JORDAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Capt. Ernest Wang 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    U.S. Army Soldiers honored Spc. Nick Bravo Regules in a memorial service Monday. Spc. Bravo Regules passed away on June 23, 2020, in Jordan while supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility from a non-combat-related incident. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 08:44
    Photo ID: 6265596
    VIRIN: 200629-A-VB837-511
    Resolution: 5654x3769
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: JO
    This work, Memorial service for Spc. Nick Bravo Regules [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ernest Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

