Memorial service for Spc. Nick Bravo Regules

U.S. Army Soldiers honored Spc. Nick Bravo Regules in a memorial service Monday. Spc. Bravo Regules passed away on June 23, 2020, in Jordan while supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility from a non-combat-related incident. He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas.

