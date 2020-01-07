U.S. Army Capt. Erickson Lee, the U.S. Army North Defense Support to Civil Authorities plans officer who works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Defense Coordinating Element in Region 10, stands in the National Interagency Fire Center operations room in Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2020. Lee deployed to the NIFC for the summer fire season from Anchorage, Alaska, where he is stationed. (Courtesy Photo)
'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations
