Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations [Image 2 of 2]

    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Erickson Lee, the U.S. Army North Defense Support to Civil Authorities plans officer who works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Defense Coordinating Element in Region 10, stands in the National Interagency Fire Center operations room in Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2020. Lee deployed to the NIFC for the summer fire season from Anchorage, Alaska, where he is stationed. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 17:48
    Photo ID: 6264618
    VIRIN: 200701-A-IW100-0003
    Resolution: 599x400
    Size: 88.49 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations [Image 2 of 2], by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations
    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    FEMA
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Northern Command
    Defense Support to Civil Authorities
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Department of the Interior
    National Interagency Fire Center
    wildland firefighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT