    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations [Image 1 of 2]

    'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Several U.S. Army Soldiers clear brush in support of wildland firefighting efforts by the National Interagency Fire Center. Over the last three years, U.S. Army North has deployed forces to support wildland fires in Mendocino, California, and in Roseburg, Oregon. (Photo by Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 17:48
    Photo ID: 6264617
    VIRIN: 200701-A-IW100-0001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 120.41 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Strength of the Nation' assists wildland firefighting operations [Image 2 of 2], by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    FEMA
    U.S. Department of Agriculture
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Northern Command
    Defense Support to Civil Authorities
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Department of the Interior
    National Interagency Fire Center
    wildland firefighting

