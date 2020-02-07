BM2 Santamaria Awarded with Navy Achievement Medal

BOSTON (July 2, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Santamaria (Left) assigned to USS Constitution, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Cmdr. John A. Benda (Right). USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Seaman Alec Kramer/Released)

