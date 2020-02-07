YN1 Brophy is Awarded Command Ball Cap

BOSTON (July 2, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Thomas Brophy assigned to USS Constitution, earned his basic interpretive historian qualification and received the command ballcap. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer/Released)

