Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    YN1 Brophy is Awarded Command Ball Cap [Image 2 of 6]

    YN1 Brophy is Awarded Command Ball Cap

    MA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (July 2, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Thomas Brophy assigned to USS Constitution, earned his basic interpretive historian qualification and received the command ballcap. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:29
    Photo ID: 6263029
    VIRIN: 200702-N-CI012-0017
    Resolution: 3989x2849
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YN1 Brophy is Awarded Command Ball Cap [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LSSN Jones is Awarded Command Ball Cap
    YN1 Brophy is Awarded Command Ball Cap
    SN Kelly is Awarded Command Ball Cap
    BM2 Santamaria Awarded with Navy Achievement Medal
    AZ3 Wright bids Farewell to the crew
    SN Bushatz bids Farewell to the Crew

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT