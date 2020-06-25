Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5 C’s: 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    5 C’s: 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Jonathan Lemley, 779th Air Expeditionary Wing, briefs Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Expeditionary Air Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Colon, 386th AEW command chief, during the weekly ‘In Your Boots’ immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 09:12
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
