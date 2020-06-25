Staff Sgt. Thomas Gwinn, 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, briefs Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, on his mission during the weekly ‘In Your Boots’ immersion at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 25, 2020. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see first-hand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6262229
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-YM181-0001
|Resolution:
|5401x3323
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5 C’s: 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
