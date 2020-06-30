Michigan National Guard offers testing in Cadillac

A member of the Michigan National Guard places a nasal swab in a bag during a drive thru Covid-19 testing event in Cadillac, Mich., June 30, 2020. The National Guard partnered with the District Health Department 10 to provide residents of Cadillac and Wexford County with free Covid tests.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco/released)

