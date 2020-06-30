Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CADILLAC, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A member of the Michigan National Guard places a nasal swab in a bag during a drive thru Covid-19 testing event in Cadillac, Mich., June 30, 2020. The National Guard partnered with the District Health Department 10 to provide residents of Cadillac and Wexford County with free Covid tests.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard offers testing in Cadillac [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    U.S Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    COVID-19

