A member of the Michigan National Guard places a nasal swab in a bag during a drive thru Covid-19 testing event in Cadillac, Mich., June 30, 2020. The National Guard partnered with the District Health Department 10 to provide residents of Cadillac and Wexford County with free Covid tests.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6262203
|VIRIN:
|200630-Z-ZH169-1045
|Resolution:
|6217x4301
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|CADILLAC, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard offers testing in Cadillac [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard offers testing in Cadillac
LEAVE A COMMENT