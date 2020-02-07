Michigan National Guard offers testing in Cadillac

The Michigan National Guard assisted with free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to residents of Cadillac and Wexford County, June 30 to July 1.



In partnership with local and state officials, the 182 Task Force deployed 18 Guardsmen to the Baker College of Cadillac parking lot.



“The National Guard has been a great partner,” said Bret Haner, District Health Department 10 emergency preparedness coordinator. “They are providing the testing and staff. It would be difficult for us to staff those positions because we have a variety of other COVID related stuff to do.”



The testing site had approximately 1,000 COVID-19 tests available to help identify positive individuals and protect the vulnerable population.



“Since I have been on the task force we have done over 60,000 nasal swabs and over 6,000 antibody tests,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class Emanuel Mosley, 272nd Regional Support Group platoon sergeant. “The community does a great job putting the word out and people come.”



In an effort to keep safety in mind, testing procedures allowed residents to receive a test without exiting their vehicles. The guardsmen were also provided with a variety of personal protective equipment designed to keep them safe.



“Two vehicles will come up and the medics will get the kits ready and conduct the nasal swab,” said Mosley. “The medics do such a good job that the test is not painful, it is just a little uncomfortable.”



According to the District Health Department 10, the next drive thru testing site will be located at the Trinity Fellowship Church in Big Rapids, July 8 to July 9.

