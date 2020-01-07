Spangdahlem hosts USAFE large force exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Russel Blair, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, climbs in the skies above Germany, July 1, 2020. Blair was one of 10 pilots who flew in a training sortie after other members of the 480th FS participated in a U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa large force exercise earlier that day. The LFE focused on integrated suppression of enemy air defense, which, as the only SEAD unit in Europe, is the primary mission of the 480th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Cope)

