Spangdahlem hosts USAFE large force exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Russel Blair, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies alongside the port wing of Capt. Dominic Collins, 480th FS pilot, above Germany, July 1, 2020. The F-16 is capable of integrating with multiple platforms, this ability was demonstrated in a U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa large force exercise that members of the 480th FS participated in earlier that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Cope)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020