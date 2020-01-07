Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem hosts USAFE large force exercise [Image 17 of 18]

    Spangdahlem hosts USAFE large force exercise

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kyle Cope 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Russel Blair, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, flies alongside the port wing of Capt. Dominic Collins, 480th FS pilot, above Germany, July 1, 2020. The F-16 is capable of integrating with multiple platforms, this ability was demonstrated in a U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa large force exercise that members of the 480th FS participated in earlier that day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Cope)

