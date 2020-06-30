KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training

Kosovo Force Regional-Command East U.S. Army Petroleum Supply Specialists with 2-135th General Arial Support Battalion out of the Colorado National Guard, conduct a hot-refuel on a UH-60 Blackhawk June 30, 2020 at Camp Marechal De Lattre Tassigny, Kosovo. The five manned refuel team successfully moved from Camp Bondsteel to CMLT and established a FARP that conducted five hot-refuels throughout the day as several RC-E UH-60 Blackhawks conducted numerous missions throughout the RC-E region. Effectively moving a refuel point from Camp Bondsteel to CMLT enhances KFOR’s ability to ensure freedom of movement for all KFOR elements and the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

