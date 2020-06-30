Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training [Image 1 of 4]

    KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training

    CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE TASSIGNY, KOSOVO

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional-Command East U.S. Army Petroleum Supply Specialists with 2-135th General Arial Support Battalion out of the Colorado National Guard, conduct a hot-refuel on a UH-60 Blackhawk June 30, 2020 at Camp Marechal De Lattre Tassigny, Kosovo. The five manned refuel team successfully moved from Camp Bondsteel to CMLT and established a FARP that conducted five hot-refuels throughout the day as several RC-E UH-60 Blackhawks conducted numerous missions throughout the RC-E region. Effectively moving a refuel point from Camp Bondsteel to CMLT enhances KFOR’s ability to ensure freedom of movement for all KFOR elements and the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 05:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

