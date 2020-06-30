Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training

    KFOR RC-E Aviation elements conduct FARP training

    CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE TASSIGNY, KOSOVO

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional-Command East U.S. Army Sgt. Esquivel Bernal, a petroleum supply specialist with 2-135th General Arial Support Battalion of the Colorado National Guard, waits to refuel a UH-60 Blackhawk June 30, 2020 at Camp Marechal De Lattre Tassigny, Kosovo. KFOR RC-E’s Task Force Aviation conducted a training exercise that focused on establishing a forward area refueling point to increase mission capabilities and ensure that the TF was ready to respond to any mission throughout Kosovo. Effectively moving a refuel point from Camp Bondsteel to CMLT enhances KFOR’s ability to ensure freedom of movement for all KFOR elements and the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

