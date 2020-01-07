Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 9 of 12]

    Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier, commander U.S. Army Africa, addresses the audience during the battalion change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 03:55
    Photo ID: 6260331
    VIRIN: 200701-A-JM436-0302
    Resolution: 7791x5194
    Size: 16.22 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    U.S. Army Africa
    U.S. Army Europe
    SETAF
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USArmyAfrica
    7ATC
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b
    7th Command Army Training

