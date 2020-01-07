Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John M. Baker (left), incoming battalion commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Africa, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier, commander U.S. Army Africa, during the battalion change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

