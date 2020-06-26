Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Recruiters Mentor Local Football Team [Image 4 of 6]

    Army Recruiters Mentor Local Football Team

    BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Juan Jimenez 

    US Army Recruiting Battalion - Minneapolis

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Kennedy High School Football players pose for a photo with their awards after a week-long team building event organized by the U.S. Army Recruiters, at Kennedy High School, in Bloomington, MN, June 22-26.
    The program was developed for the Kennedy Football team to motivate, build teamwork, and build resiliency among the team. This is the first time the U.S. Army Recruiters from the Richfield Recruiting Station volunteered with the football team.

