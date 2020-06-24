Army Recruiters Mentor Local Football Team

Kennedy High School football players perform pushups as part of their team building exercise during a week-long team building event organized by the U.S. Army Recruiters, at Kennedy High School, in Bloomington, MN, June 22-26.
The program was developed for the Kennedy Football team to motivate, build teamwork, and build resiliency among the team. This is the first time the U.S. Army Recruiters from the Richfield Recruiting Station volunteered with the football team.
