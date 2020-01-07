Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman with 1-7 CAV, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis

    Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman with 1-7 CAV, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman, with 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, 1 July.
    Spc. Raya explains what it’s like to work with tanks in the U.S. Army and as a #FirstTeam Trooper.
    We are in the middle of Army National Hiring Days, our first-ever nationwide hiring event spanning from June 30-July 2. The three-day event aims to inspire 10,000 qualified individuals to join our #ArmyTeam and find their place in one of our 150 career fields.
    To learn more, visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman with 1-7 CAV, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M1 Armor crewman
    1-7
    First Team
    Recruiting
    Garry Owen
    Instagram
    19K
    Army Hiring Days

