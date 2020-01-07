Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman with 1-7 CAV, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis

Spc. Silvia Raya, a 19K, M1 Armor Crewman, with 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, participates in Instagram-live with Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, 1 July.
Spc. Raya explains what it’s like to work with tanks in the U.S. Army and as a #FirstTeam Trooper.
We are in the middle of Army National Hiring Days, our first-ever nationwide hiring event spanning from June 30-July 2. The three-day event aims to inspire 10,000 qualified individuals to join our #ArmyTeam and find their place in one of our 150 career fields.
To learn more, visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.
