Henry Johnson recognized in digital comic book

Sgt. Henry Johnson a New York National Guard Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor Posthumously for his actions during World War I attacks a German Soldier in these panels from a "digital graphic novel" about Johnson released by the Association of the United States Army. Johnson, who worked as railroad porter in Albany, N.Y. was a member of the New York National Guard's 369th Infantry. He was awarded a heroism medal by the French Army, which the 369th fought with, but did not receive the United State's highest honor until 2015.
01.07.2020
07.01.2020
|6259926
|200701-Z-A3538-1002
|1987x1846
|741.74 KB
LATHAM, NY, US
|2
|0
|0
NY National Guard Soldier Henry Johnson's story told in digital comic
