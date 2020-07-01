Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Henry Johnson recognized in digital comic book

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    Sgt. Henry Johnson a New York National Guard Soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor Posthumously for his actions during World War I attacks a German Soldier with a bolo knife in this panel from a "digital graphic novel" about Johnson released by the Association of the United States Army. Johnson, who worked as railroad porter in Albany, N.Y. was a member of the New York National Guard's 369th Infantry. He was awarded a heroism medal by the French Army, which the 369th fought with, but did not receive the United State's highest honor until 2015.

    NY National Guard Soldier Henry Johnson's story told in digital comic

    Medal of Honor
    New York National Guard
    World War I
    Association of the United States Army
    comic
    NewYork Army National Guard
    Henry Johnson
    369th Infantry

