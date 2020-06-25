If you are interested in Officer Candidate School, the ways to join are to reach out to a local recruiter if you are a civilian, unit leadership for enlisted soldiers, or the Ohio National Guard mobile app. (OCS courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 11:24 Photo ID: 6259550 VIRIN: 200625-Z-AB123-2002 Resolution: 720x886 Size: 653.06 KB Location: OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Officer Candidate School: Becoming an Officer [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.