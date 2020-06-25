Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School: Becoming an Officer [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Candidate School is a program to identify, train, and grow the future leaders of the Ohio Army National Guard. Enlisted soldiers who are currently attending college with 90 credit hours completed or a Bachelor’s degree can begin the process of the OCS program. (OCS courtesy photo)

