Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour

Col. Donn Yates, 4th Fighter Wing commander, prepares for his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. Yates performed his final flight as 4th Fighter Wing commander before relinquishing command to Col. Kurt Helphinstine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
