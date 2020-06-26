Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour [Image 10 of 10]

    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Donn Yates, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and his family celebrate after his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. Yates performed his final flight as 4th Fighter Wing commander before retiring after 23 years of serving in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 09:44
    Photo ID: 6258610
    VIRIN: 200626-F-YG657-1881
    Resolution: 7317x5389
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour
    Col. Yates bids farewell to Team Seymour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT