Members of the 10th Mountain Division Band perform at two locations of the route at the 2020 Commencement Parade for graduating high school seniors at Fort Drum. This was one way that the band has been able to support the community while still adhering to the post's COVID-19 response regulations. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 08:25 Photo ID: 6257622 VIRIN: 200701-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.3 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.