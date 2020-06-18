Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 2 of 2]

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Members of the 10th Mountain Division Band perform at two locations of the route at the 2020 Commencement Parade for graduating high school seniors at Fort Drum. This was one way that the band has been able to support the community while still adhering to the post's COVID-19 response regulations. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 08:25
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    schools
    performances
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    pandemic
    resiliency
    support
    community
    education
    music
    10th Mountain Division Band
    North Country
    northern New York
    COVID-19

