Musicians from the 10th Mountain Division Band introduce their new country band to students at Copenhagen Central School in early March as part of the Music in Our Schools program. This was one of their last performances before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in the North Country. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 08:25 Photo ID: 6257618 VIRIN: 200701-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 1718x981 Size: 261.38 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.