Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 1 of 2]

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Musicians from the 10th Mountain Division Band introduce their new country band to students at Copenhagen Central School in early March as part of the Music in Our Schools program. This was one of their last performances before the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in the North Country. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 08:25
    Photo ID: 6257618
    VIRIN: 200701-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 1718x981
    Size: 261.38 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints
    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th Mountain Division Band finds way to perform under pandemic constraints

    TAGS

    schools
    performances
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    pandemic
    resiliency
    support
    community
    education
    music
    10th Mountain Division Band
    North Country
    northern New York
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT