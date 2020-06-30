U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, checks his watch at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. As part of Operation Porcupine, an exercise demonstrating the interoperability of all units in the 31st OG, Hauck acted as a downed pilot while evading opposing forces and coordinating with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons for exfiltration under hostile conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6257520
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-JH747-1041
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT