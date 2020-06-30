Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue

Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training for the 31st Operations Support Squadron, looks on as Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, operates a radio at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Sedillo delivered refresher SERE training as part of a larger exercise testing the capabilities of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

