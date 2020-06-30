Tech. Sgt. Dylan Sedillo, noncommissioned officer in charge of Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training for the 31st Operations Support Squadron, looks on as Col. Leslie F. Hauck III, 31st Operations Group commander, operates a radio at a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Sedillo delivered refresher SERE training as part of a larger exercise testing the capabilities of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 07:02
|Photo ID:
|6257519
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-JH747-1014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|868.28 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Porcupine: Contested Rescue [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
