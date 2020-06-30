Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Porcupine: Rescue [Image 2 of 2]

    Operation Porcupine: Rescue

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb House 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pararescueman from the 57th Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Operation Porcupine over a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine demonstrated the unique capabilities of the 31st Operations Group which host all assets needed to conduct a combat search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6257504
    VIRIN: 200630-F-QJ394-1032
    Resolution: 7764x5176
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Porcupine: Rescue [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Porcupine: Rescue
    Operation Porcupine: Rescue

    TAGS

    CSAR
    56th RQS
    57th RQS

