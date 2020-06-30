A pararescueman from the 57th Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Operation Porcupine over a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine demonstrated the unique capabilities of the 31st Operations Group which host all assets needed to conduct a combat search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6257504
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-QJ394-1032
|Resolution:
|7764x5176
|Size:
|19.96 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Porcupine: Rescue [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
