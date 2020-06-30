Operation Porcupine: Rescue

A pararescueman from the 57th Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Operation Porcupine over a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine demonstrated the unique capabilities of the 31st Operations Group which host all assets needed to conduct a combat search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)

