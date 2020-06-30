Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Porcupine: Rescue [Image 1 of 2]

    Operation Porcupine: Rescue

    ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb House 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 56th Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Operation Porcupine over a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine is a combat search and rescue exercise requiring Aviano’s 510th Fighter Squadron, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, and 606th Air Control Squadron to work together to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6257503
    VIRIN: 200630-F-QJ394-1111
