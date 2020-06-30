Operation Porcupine: Rescue

An Airman from the 56th Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during Operation Porcupine over a military training area in Osoppo, Italy, June 30, 2020. Operation Porcupine is a combat search and rescue exercise requiring Aviano’s 510th Fighter Squadron, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, and 606th Air Control Squadron to work together to accomplish the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb House)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6257503
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-QJ394-1111
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
